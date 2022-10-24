Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

