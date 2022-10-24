Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.