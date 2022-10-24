Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

