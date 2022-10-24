Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $3,751,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

