Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Strs Ohio’s 2nd Largest Position

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 216,881 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,041,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 161,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 58,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.