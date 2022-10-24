Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6,104.3% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,167 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

