Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

