Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 31,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 58,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

