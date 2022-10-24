Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 202.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.