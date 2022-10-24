Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,829 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $117.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

