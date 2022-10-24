Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.