Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 171 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $145.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

