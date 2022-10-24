Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 216 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

CSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

