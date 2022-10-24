Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 496 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $522,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,753 shares of company stock worth $4,230,414. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

