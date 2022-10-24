Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 752 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $1,428,051.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,073 shares of company stock worth $7,244,201. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

