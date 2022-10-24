Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 893 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CTS by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

