Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

