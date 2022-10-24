Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,465 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 710,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Archrock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $7.17 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 263.65%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.