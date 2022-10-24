Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,856 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

