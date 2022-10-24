Arizona State Retirement System Buys 664 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174,907 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $32.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

