Arizona State Retirement System Buys 682 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.5 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.