Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,760 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in C3.ai by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in C3.ai by 27,435.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AI opened at $12.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.70. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

