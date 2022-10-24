Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,031,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Weatherford International stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

