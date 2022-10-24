Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.88 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

