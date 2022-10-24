Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kforce were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Kforce stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

