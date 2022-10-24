Arizona State Retirement System Has $298,000 Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $151,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $175,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $182,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

