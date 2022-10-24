Arizona State Retirement System Has $299,000 Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares during the period.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of GTES opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

