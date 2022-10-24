Arizona State Retirement System Has $305,000 Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CRK opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.