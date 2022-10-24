Arizona State Retirement System Has $309,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

