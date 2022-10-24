Arizona State Retirement System Has $310,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.6 %

BHLB stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Company Profile



Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.



