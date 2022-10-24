Arizona State Retirement System Has $330,000 Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,661 shares of company stock valued at $99,792. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHR opened at $24.17 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

