Arizona State Retirement System Has $369,000 Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $306.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.09. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

