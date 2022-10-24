Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 132.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

NYSE SPCE opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

