Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fisker were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSR. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

