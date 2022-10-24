Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 209,247 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $22,345,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Down 1.7 %

Open Lending stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 18.48. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $853.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.