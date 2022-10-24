Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 249,861 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $2,443,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.73. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

