Arizona State Retirement System Invests $315,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 57.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.