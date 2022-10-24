Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $380,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.76. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

