Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 10,771 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCT opened at $11.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

