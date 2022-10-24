Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,333 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,742,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 11.9 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

