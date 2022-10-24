Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,736 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in LendingClub by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.23 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

