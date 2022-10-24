Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 22,182 Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Check by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Check Trading Down 0.4 %

Sterling Check stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -285.24.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.