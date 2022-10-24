Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,276 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.71 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

