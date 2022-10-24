Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,564 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $3,387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

