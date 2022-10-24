Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,634 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 528,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after buying an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

