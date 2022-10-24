Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,681 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asana were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Asana stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

