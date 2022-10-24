Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,985 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.