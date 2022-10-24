Arizona State Retirement System Sells 218 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 85.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.