Arizona State Retirement System Sells 352 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Weis Markets Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE WMK opened at $88.28 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

