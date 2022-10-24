Arizona State Retirement System Sells 362 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $122,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.2 %

NNI opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

